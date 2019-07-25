Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving targets winning Sectional League Cup

Ambitious Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Robert Irving is targeting going one better than last season’s sensational runners-up finish in the Sectional League Cup.

Then McBookie.com League Two outfit ’Gow saw off big guns Shotts, East Kilbride and Petershill on their way to a final against giants Auchinleck Talbot.

That showpiece at Pollok so Lesmahagow defeated 6-1 with their lone goal coming from John McStay.

Despite the magnitude of that achievement, manager Irving wants to win the cup this season.

“I have set the boys a challenge of going one better this year,” Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“Instead of just reaching the final we want to win it.

“Who knows whether we can do it?

“It is cup football and most of the boys that were here last year are here this year again.

“Getting to last year’s final was a great learning experience for the boys.

“I know guys who play a whole junior career and don’t get the chance to play in a final.

“I had players who I’d only signed six weeks earlier who were playing in that final at Pollok.

“They gained from that experience and I hope they can use that this season.”