Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving praises his players' efforts in Sectional League Cup final defeat to Auchinleck Talbot

Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Robert Irving has praised his defeated players for giving everything they had in last Sunday’s Sectional League Cup final defeat to Auchinleck Talbot, writes Craig Goldthorp..

’Gow succumbed 6-1 to Auchinleck Talbot in the Sectional League Cup final at Pollok, but the entire squad can be extremely proud of their efforts in making it all the way to the last two.

Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving (Pic by Roberto Cavieres)

Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “The players gave everything they had.

“When I saw them after the game they were absolutely done in.

“I have boys that have come in from amateur level.

“To put that into perspective, we were playing against an Auchinleck team who have been competing against senior teams and doing well.

“Auchinleck can beat anyone in their league 6-1.

“The disappointing thing was the way we lost the goals.

“We switched off at times so we can’t complain about the result.

“But it’s great for my players to have played in a big final already.

“Some guys are in junior football for 25 years and never get the chance to play in one.

“Yet there are ’Gow men who have only played 20 junior games in their lives who have now had that final experience.”

Irving praised the superb backing provided by around 200 ’Gow fans who travelled to Newlandsfield Park.

Despite the score, they generally enjoyed the day out and the biggest cheer of the afternoon was arguably reserved for the sight of Jonny McStay’s late consolation goal hitting the Auchinleck net!

Irving also had nice words for the conduct of Auchinleck manager Tommy Sloan, whom he said had treated their lower league opponents with the utmost respect.

The ’Gow boss revealed that reaching the final had also considerably boosted the club’s financial coffers.

He said this was rich reward for a club committee who continue to back him to the hilt.