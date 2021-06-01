Lesmahagow Juniors won't be able to play at Craighead Park for two months

Craighead Park will be closed for two months

’Gow played their final two fixtures there before the work started in recent days, beating Forth Wanderers 3-2 last Wednesday before a 1-0 loss to Royal Albert on Friday, both in the inaugural Breathing Space Cup mini league.

’Gow boss Neil Schoneville, whose side’s goals against Forth were by Lewis Hill, Blair Hill and Jamie McVey, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Playing the two games within 48 hours was all to do with trying to fit them in before the park closed for maintenance.

"It’ going to be a bit of a headache because our league starts on July 17 and the park is still going to be shut so it means we’re going to have to play away from home for the foreseeable future.

"Beating Forth was good. We came from 1-0 down, got back on level terms then lost a scrappy goal to go 2-1 down.

"We came out in the second half, we made five or six changes and we really dominated and won 3-2.

"Against Albert, we should have won about 4-1 or 5-1. There were clear cut chances, their keeper made three great saves, we’ve missed two from two yards out blasted over the bar, we’ve missed two from six yards out, we’ve missed a free header and they scored with an offside goal plus a handball.

"It was unbelievable but all credit to Royal Albert for getting the win.”