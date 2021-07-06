Lesmahagow Juniors will soon be back playing at Craighead Park after improvement works
Lesmahagow Juniors boss Neil Schoneville has hailed the “brilliant” news that Craighead Park will be available to play on again from Saturday, July 17 after improvement works.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 2:32 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 2:35 pm
Meanwhile, goals by Kyle Weir, Matty Gray and Lewis Hill gave Lesmahagow a fine 3-0 win at Rossvale in Monday night’s friendly.
Manager Schoneville said: “It was a great result against a Premier side. Second half we came out and did excellently.
"The boys are buying into how I want to play big style so I’m really pleased.”
This ’Gow win followed a 1-1 draw at top flight Rutherglen Glencairn last Wednesday night.
’Gow have friendlies at Kilsyth Rangers on Thursday and at Upper Annandale on Saturday.