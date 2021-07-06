Lesmahagow Juniors will soon be back playing at Craighead Park after improvement works

Craighead Park in Lesmahagow pictured in the sunshine

Meanwhile, goals by Kyle Weir, Matty Gray and Lewis Hill gave Lesmahagow a fine 3-0 win at Rossvale in Monday night’s friendly.

Manager Schoneville said: “It was a great result against a Premier side. Second half we came out and did excellently.

"The boys are buying into how I want to play big style so I’m really pleased.”

This ’Gow win followed a 1-1 draw at top flight Rutherglen Glencairn last Wednesday night.