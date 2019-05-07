Lesmahagow Juniors' title dream over despite wins

Lesmahagow Juniors thumped Thorniewood United 6-2 at Craighead Park last Wednesday night, but second placed ’Gow’s title dream was extinguished by virtue of McBookie.com League Two leaders Lanark United winning 2-0 at Muirkirk to seal the championship, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The win over Thorniewood saw the visitors score first before goals by Gary Nicholson and Jason Thomson (2) put ’Gow 3-1 up.

After ’Wood pulled it back to 3-2, Thomson completed his hat-trick for 4-2.

John McStay increased the advantage to 5-2 before Paul Woodlock added a sixth.

There was another goal fest on Saturday, when Lesmahagow recorded a 5-4 home success over Vale of Leven.

This game was incredible, with the visitors going 2-0 up early on before ’Gow turned the match on its head with goals by Thomson and Scott Schoneville (2).

Vale – down to nine men by this point – then incredibly levelled the match at 3-3.

But ’Gow went 5-3 up thanks to goals by Kyle Weir and Woodlock. It became 5-4 late on but the hosts held on to win.

Lesmahagow play their final league fixture of the season at Saltcoats Victoria this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Lanark United match secretary Tam Anderson has thanked Lesmahagow Juniors for their gracious congratulations after United sealed this season’s McBookie.com League Two title ahead of their Clydesdale rivals.

Tam told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “The first call to congratulate Lanark on their title win came from Lesmahagow secretary Andy Irving and was very much appreciated by everyone at our club.”