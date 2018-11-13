Lesmahagow Juniors stun Premiership Largs Thistle in West of Scotland Cup

Seven days after being mullered 9-1 at Auchinleck Talbot in the Scottish Junior Cup, Lesmahagow Juniors bounced back to stun Auchinleck’s Premiership rivals Largs Thistle at Craighead Park, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Goals by Kyle Weir (penalty) and Jason Thomson earned League Two ’Gow a shock 2-1 success in the first round of the Ardagh Group West of Scotland Cup.

Keeper Sandy Thomson – Jason’s brother – was a hero on the day, making several fine stops including a penalty save.

Delighted ’Gow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It was more or less the same team we put out which had lost to Auchinleck.

“I just told the boys to go out and enjoy it.

“There was no pressure on us, it was all on Largs.

“And every single one of my players was outstanding.

“Even the subs came on and did a job.

Largs were first to attack, having good possession in the early stages and Thomson in the ’Gow goal had to look lively when Miller fired in a free kick. Thomson pushed the effort away before Struthers poked the rebound into the net but was adjudged to be offside.

’Gow took the lead on 38 minutes. A good cross into the box fell to Neil Schoneville and as he tried to control the ball he was fouled by McMaster.

Referee Alistair Leghorn pointed straight to the spot and Weir made no mistake in despatching the ball into the Largs net.

The second half started with Largs shooting down the Craighead slope. Once again Thomson produced a string of fine saves to keep ’Gow well in the game.

The teams were level on 66 minutes when a ’Gow defender got caught in possession allowing Ben Black to run in and slot the ball under Thomson.

The hosts responded brilliantly though and it was the outstanding Jason Thomson who was on target.

A long pass from Nicholson found Thomson in the Largs half, still having a lot to do against two defenders.

But he beat them both before curling a superb left foot shot past Daniel Farrell in the Largs goal.

This was a superb home result for league leaders ’Gow who now look forward to welcoming fourth placed Carluke Rovers to Craighead Park this Saturday in a vital league match, kick off 1.45pm.

“This is a crucial game for both clubs,” Robert said.

“We are three points ahead of them with two games in hand so if we win we will open up a good gap. We want to start a winning run at home.”