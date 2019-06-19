Lesmahagow Juniors sign Liam Coogans, Ryan Connelly and Craig Forbes

It might still only be early summer, but Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving already has 18 signed players for next season including three new arrivals this week.

Irving has snapped up striker Ryan Connelly (27) from Gartcairn, fellow forward Liam Coogans (22) from Lowland League outfit Edusport Academy and 23-year-old midfielder Craig Forbes from Larkhall Thistle.

“Ryan is a goalscorer,” Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“He has scored goals at nearly all levels of the juniors.

“I hope he continues that with us.

“He is nippy and he is quick and those are the kind of players I like.

“I have tried to sign Ryan a few times before.

“Luckily I have got him this year.

“Liam is a very interesting one because I know nothing about him but he came highly recommended to me by Todd Lumsden (ex-Linlithgow Rose manager).

“Todd stays over the back from me and he said if I had the chance to sign Liam then to go for it.

“If Todd says he is good enough, then that is good enough for me.

“He says Liam is a young lad who knows how to lead the line and is quick, with a good football brain.

“It is great for me that I have a ready made striker rather than me having to coach him.”

The third new arrival is Forbes, who impressed Irving when the ’Gow boss watched him playing for Larkhall last season.

“I’m sure Craig will be a great asset. I like his fitness and think he’ll fit in by playing right wing back in our 3-5-2 system.

“He can cover the ground no bother.”

Lesmahagow start pre-season training next Monday and Irving said he is “delighted” with how his squad is taking shape.

Although the ’Gow gaffer is happy to have a squad of 18 assembled already, he may attempt to add another midfielder before summer’s out.