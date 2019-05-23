Lesmahagow Juniors sign goalkeeper Owen McCallum from St Anthony's

Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving has moved quickly to replace goalkeeper Sandy Thomson, who departed the club last week, writes Craig Goldthorp.

For Irving has signed fellow custodian Owen McCallum from St Anthony’s, someone who played against Lesmahagow in McBookie.com League Two in the season just finished.

Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I usually put my trust in my goalkeeping coach Eric Watson to pick what keeper we want to work with.

“And Eric has picked Owen, who has done well in the games against us.

“This is a decent replacement for Sandy and I’m looking to get another three new players – in defence, midfield and attack – signed this summer.”

Lesmahagow’s runner-up finish in League Two has earned them promotion to League One for the next campaign and Irving has no fears about his troops playing at a higher level week in week out.

He added: “It will be a jump up next year.

“But I have boys that are more than capable of doing it.

“Guys like Johnny McStay, Matty Clarke, Ryan Innes and Neil Schoneville all came to this club from two divisions above last year so we know they will be more than capable of playing in League One.”