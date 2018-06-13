Lesmahagow Juniors sign ex-senior keeper Ryan McWilliams

Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving has been extremely busy in the transfer market by making 11 new signings this summer.

These are headed by the acquisition from Greenock Juniors of goalkeeper Ryan McWilliams (28), who has senior experience having previously played for Greenock Morton, Ayr United, Albion Rovers and East Stirling.

Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “We conceded 103 goals last season, so a priority was to strengthen the backline.

“Ryan is six foot two, has a lot of senior experience and has a real presence about him.”

’Gow’s obvious defensive frailties last season – which saw them relegated from McBookie.com Central Division 1 after finishing bottom of the table – have also prompted Irving and his backroom team of Davie Jackson and Eric Watson to bring in six foot four centre back Liam Mushet from Larkhall Thistle.

“Liam will also bring us a lot more solidity,” Irving added.

“My plan is to build a back four. I’m going to speak to another defender tonight (Wednesday) who played two divisions above us last year, with a view to him signing for us as well.

“I’m trying to build a good defence so the boys that score goals can play freely knowing that if they lose the ball we are not going to concede goals as easily.”

’Gow have also signed Jonny McStay, Matty Clarke, Josh Payne and Ryan Innes all from Larkhall Thistle, Paul Woodlock from Motherwell Thistle, Scott Nicol from Larkhall Amateurs , Gary Nicholson from Carluke Hearts, Neil Schoneville from Wishaw and Scott Schoneville from Lanark.

From last season’s Lesmahagow squad, Jordan Whitefield, Jonny Boal, Jordan Lithgow, Luke Currie, Lee Brown, Lewis Noble and Mark Fitzpatrick have all agreed terms for the 2018-2019 campaign.