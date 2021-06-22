Lesmahagow Juniors manager Neil Schoneville delighted as super 'Gow score six

Lewis Hill netted a treble for Lesmahagow

The victory came despite ’Gow getting off to a nightmare start when they conceded a first minute penalty which was converted. Although Coffey equalised, Newmains struck again to lead 2-1 at half-time before ’Gow ran riot in the second half with five more goals.

“It all started to click on Saturday,” ’Gow manager Neil Schoneville said. “We had players back from injury and suspension and we played really well, second half especially was phenomenal.

"Everybody in the team must have touched the ball during our third goal, it was a great goal.

"Some of the football we played in the second half was outstanding.”

The match featured a sad incident late in the first half when Newmains keeper Cameron Farquhar broke an arm and dislocated an elbow after landing awkwardly, delaying the start of the second half by several minutes. The match was switched to another nearby park as medics didn’t want to move the keeper, who was eventually rushed to hospital.

Schoneville said: “Everybody at the ’Gow wishes Cameron a speedy recovery and a return to football sooner rather than later.