Lesmahagow Juniors man Andy Irving helps get Lanark United kitted out for cup final

A Lesmahagow Juniors official has no qualms about doing embroidery work on training tops, tracksuits and scarves for Clydesdale rivals Lanark United.

Andy Irving (51), the younger brother of Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Robert Irving, works as an embroidery machinist at Lanark’s Glenmuir factory in Delves Road.

The Glenmuir factory machine in full flow embroidering a Lanark United scarf

The ’Gow general secretary/kit man is preparing Lanark merchandise commemorating the Yowes’ upcoming Sectional League Cup final appearance against Auchinleck Talbot on Sunday, October 13.

Andy told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I joke that I will sew the Lanark crests on upside down!

“I don’t have a problem with doing this work for Lanark United.

“It wasn’t hard for me to put the United scarf on!

“There is a friendly rivalry between Lanark and ’Gow.

“The committees know each other and get on well.

“Elizabeth Rowlands – whose family have washed the Lanark United kits for 80 years – has worked in Glenmuir since 1970.

“And Glenmuir has Linda Fraser who works in the offices. Her boy Jordan plays for Lanark.”

Andy, who’s recently been working on embroidering a batch of 40 scarves with the United logo, assessed the Moor Park side’s chances of causing a major upset in the final at Auchinleck.

“It will be a very tough test for Lanark at Beechwood but hopefully they enjoy the day.

“We (’Gow) lost the final of the same competition to Auchinleck last season but we enjoyed the day and I hope it’s the same for Lanark.

“It is a great achievement that two Clydesdale sides from League One have reached the final in consecutive campaigns.

“There will be a big crowd – possibly 1000 plus – so it will be a great occasion for Lanark’s players.”