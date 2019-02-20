Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Robert Irving: Lanark United can only throw away league title now

Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving refused to publicly criticise penalty sinner Kyle Weir after Saturday’s 1-1 top of the table draw at rivals Lanark United, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Weir’s second half penalty was brilliantly saved by Lanark keeper Gareth Hallford to preserve United’s eight-point lead over second placed Lesmahagow in McBookie.com League Two.

“It was disappointing not to win,” Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“It’s probably the poorest we have been in front of goal all season.

“Kyle was disappointed at missing the penalty. But I’m not going to single him out because he has been brilliant for me all season.

“Bigger and better players than Kyle miss penalties so we won’t hold that against the boy.

“Although Lanark have an eight-point advantage, we can whittle that down to two by winning our games in hand.

“Lanark had won 14 games on the bounce before playing us, which is title winning form.

“We had won nine in a row before Saturday.

“Lanark are in pole position now and they can only throw the title away.”