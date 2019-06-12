Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Robert Irving bids to sign up star trio

Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Robert Irving was this week on the verge of signing three new players, all with experience of playing in a higher league.

’Gow have been promoted to McBookie.com League One for next season and the targeted trio – two strikers and a midfielder – have all plied their trade further up the junior football pyramid.

“These three deals are agreed but nothing is signed yet,” Robert told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette on Monday. “All three of them played at a level higher than League One last season.

“Once these three boys are tied up I’ll be delighted to add them to the current squad.

“When I’m signing new players I try to add quality rather than numbers.

“I think just bringing in loads of players for the sake of it is an easy route to go down.

“If I’m bringing in someone then they must have the quality I’m looking for.

“Me and my assistant manager Davie Jackson have identified players we believe would fit into our system and dressing room.

“I will have a strong squad for next season.

“If we play to our potential we should be a match for anybody.

“There will be peaks and troughs but who knows what can happen?”

Lesmahagow – who finished League Two runners-up to Lanark United last season – have retained 14 of last campaign’s squad in addition to recruiting goalkeeper Owen McCallum from St Anthony’s.

The Craighead Park club won’t have many long distance trips next season as their League One rivals will include Lanark, Carluke, Royal Albert and Larkhall.

“Having so many local derbies will make it difficult,” Robert said.

“We will only have to go to Ayrshire to play Girvan, Kello and Ardrossan.

“The rest of the league is fairly central, which keeps the travelling down and helps us generate more of a support at away games.”

“I never set my stall out at the start of a season saying we will get promotion because we don’t know what the other teams will be like.”