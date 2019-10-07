Lesmahagow Juniors draw St Roch's in Macron Scottish Junior Cup

Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving

The third round draw of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup earlier today (Monday) handed League One Lesmahagow Juniors a home clash against Championship bottom club St Roch's.

Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: "It is a winnable one at home.

"St Roch's have got really good players in their team.

"But it is one of those ones where we have certainly got a chance.

"It will be a hard game but I don't think St Roch's will look forward to coming to the 'Gow."

The match is pencilled in for Saturday, October 26 at Craighead Park, kick-off 2.30pm.