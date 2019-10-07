Lesmahagow Juniors draw St Roch's in Macron Scottish Junior Cup

The third round draw of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup earlier today (Monday) handed League One Lesmahagow Juniors a home clash against Championship bottom club St Roch's.

Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: "It is a winnable one at home.

"St Roch's have got really good players in their team.

"But it is one of those ones where we have certainly got a chance.

"It will be a hard game but I don't think St Roch's will look forward to coming to the 'Gow."

The match is pencilled in for Saturday, October 26 at Craighead Park, kick-off 2.30pm.