Lesmahagow Juniors close to within five points of leaders Lanark United

Second placed Lesmahagow Juniors took advantage of League Two leaders Lanark United having an idle Saturday by winning 4-1 at Forth Wanderers to close within five points of Lanark with a game in hand, writes Craig Goldthorp.

While Lanark’s scheduled game at Muirkirk was postponed, ’Gow prevailed in their match as they kept up their incredible 100 per cent winning record in away league fixtures this season.

Despite going behind early on to a 25-yard Liam Ferguson free-kick, ’Gow stormed back to win thanks to goals by Matty Clark, Kyle Weir and Jason Thomson (2).

“I think we played reasonably well considering that was only our third game since the turn of the year and our fourth game since November,” delighted Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“It was a good all round performance.

“Kyle Weir has been excellent since I got him from Carluke Hearts last year.

“He works from the first minute to the last, he chips in with goals and he has had a lot of assists.

“Kyle must have the most assists in our team by far.

“He scored one on Saturday, had one disallowed from a free-kick and he hit the bar with another free-kick in the second half.”

Lesmahagow next face Vale of Leven – the team directly below them in the table – in a vital clash at Craighead Park this Saturday.

And a potential title decider at Lanark United is also looming as that will come up on February 16.

“This Saturday’s game won’t be easy,” Robert added.

“Vale are third and will want to win to help with the promotion race.

“Although we have five games in hand on them, we still need to win them.

“Usually I gauge our season on winning home games and drawing away from home, but our away record this season is brilliant. We seem to be playing with a lot more confidence away from home.”