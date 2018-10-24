Lesmahagow Juniors boss Robert Irving vows: No more landslides at Craighead Park!

With another long Scottish winter almost upon us, Lesmahagow Juniors followers of the recent past would be bracing themselves for a raft of postponements at their notorious Craighead Park ground, writes Craig Goldthorp.

But, where floodings were once commonplace at the old stadium – they contributed towards 18 cancellations in the one season five years ago – shocking figures like that are now seemingly a thing of the past.

’Gow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “The council did a lot of work installing new drainage at the stadium a couple of years ago and that has made a big difference.

“We only had seven postponements last year, which was no more than anybody else.

“When we had a landslide at the pitch five years ago I thought that was it for us.

“The force of the water was unbelievable and I thought the pitch was finished.

“But I don’t think that will ever happen again.”

More optimism for ’Gow followers can be garnered from their excellent league form, which continued with a comfortable 6-1 home win over Muirkirk on Saturday which puts them second in League Two with 23 points from 10 matches.

Jonny McStay superbly chipped the hosts into a second minute lead after a Jason Thomson pass, before a second goal arrived four minutes later when Kyle Weir blasted in a penalty awarded for a foul on Thomson.

Edwards headed a goal back for Muirkirk but Thomson scored a stunning indidual goal to make it 3-1.

Further goals by McStay, Woodlock and Thomson rounded off the win.

Lesmahagow’s scheduled Scottish Junior Cup tie at Auchinleck this Saturday has been postponed due to Talbot playing a replay against Cove that day. ’Gow now have a league game at Vale of Clyde.

Lesmahagow JFC AGM will take place at Craighead Park next Monday, October 29 from 7pm.