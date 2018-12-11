Lesmahagow Juniors boss Robert Irving says Lanark United are main title rivals

Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving is not in the least bit surprised that Lanark United are his team’s main McBookie.com League Two title rivals this season, writes Craig Goldthorp.

’Gow are currently top of the standings by a point from United, who have played one game fewer than the Craighead Park outfit.

“Lanark were always going to be a threat,” Robert told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“But the fact they are up at the top with us pleases me as I like to see all the Clydesdale teams – Carluke Rovers and Forth Wanderers too – doing well.

“It creates a bit of interest in the local community.

“I think it will be nip and tuck between us and Lanark until the end of the season and I hope Lesmahagow end up on top.

“But it will be difficult because Lanark are probably the best team we have played this season.

“It was 2-2 between us when we played at Lesmahagow at the start of the season.

“It is just the way Colin Slater (Lanark manager) sets out his teams.

“Colin has built up a young team with some really excellent players and they are difficult to break down.

“Whoever finishes above Lanark will win the league.”

Lesmahagow – whose last two fixtures have been postponed due to waterlogged pitches – return to league action at strugglers Saltcoats Victoria this Saturday.

The ’Gow boys enjoyed a lively Christmas night out in Newcastle last weekend but Robert said they’d be ready for the trip to Ayrshire.

“Saltcoats haven’t been doing too well so I think it’s a good one for us to get when we haven’t played for a couple of weeks,” Robert said.

“The players were a bit worse for wear at training on Monday night but they will be ready for Saltcoats on Saturday.

“We’ve not trained on the last two Saturdays but we know what we need to do to keep the boys’ fitness and match sharpness up.”