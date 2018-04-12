Lesmahagow Juniors beat Shotts 2-1 to boost hopes of beating drop

Lesmahagow Juniors gave themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop with a deserved 2-1 home victory over Shotts last night (Wednesday) writes Craig Goldthorp.

'Gow had lost their previous nine McBookie.com Central Division 1 games going into the match but took the lead after just 54 seconds when Luke Currie crossed for Jonny Boal to tap in at the back post.

Currie and Michael Brunton each missed a further two scoring chances before Shotts equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Brunton lost possession and the visitors broke away and scored via a shot which went under keeper Alan Colquhoun.

"It was a sickener to lose that goal," 'Gow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"We should have been goals up, but going in at half-time at 1-1 gave us a fighting chance."

And the Craighead Park men were ahead again just five minutes into the second half when Jordan Whitefield set up Brunton to drill the ball into the corner of the net for what proved to be the winner.

But there was nearly a nightmare end for 'Gow following the concession of a last minute penalty given for Lee Brown's foul in the penalty area.

However, further drama saw Shotts ace Danny Burns - a recent signing from Bellshill Athletic - strike his shot from 12 yards over the bar which meant the game ended 2-1 for the 'Gow.

The win - third bottom Lesmahagow's first in the league since way back on September 30 - puts 'Gow seven points from safety with 13 matches remaining.

Irving added: "We still have a good bit to do but there seemed to be a wee bit more confidence about us last night for some reason.

"We seemed ready for the game right from the start. That was the first time I've had five subs to pick from for what seems like all season.

"There were a few tired boys after the game.

"We have another home game against Greenock on Saturday and if we win that it puts other teams into the dogfight with us."