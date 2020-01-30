Lesmahagow Juniors 2-3 Ardrossan Winton Rovers: visitors' fightback stuns 'Gow

A five-goal League One thriller at Craighead Park on Saturday saw Lesmahagow Juniors take the lead against Ardrossan Winton Rovers when veteran Kris Jarvie hooked in after a cross from the right.

But Ardrossan equalised five minutes later through McGregor and went 2-1 up on 52 minutes when Kennedy volleyed home.

After ‘Regi’ had been sent off for the hosts, 10-man ’Gow equalised when substitute Kemoe calmly scored after a long ball broke to him.

Ardrossan sickened ’Gow in the final minute when Jamie headed in at the back post. ’Gow, down to fourth place, visit Girvan in the league this Saturday, KO 2pm.