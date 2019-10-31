Lesmahagow Juniors 0-2 St Roch's: 'Gow put out of Macron Scottish Junior Cup

Lesmahagow Juniors go into this Saturday's home league match against Lanark United on the back of last Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 home defeat by St Roch’s in the Macron Scottish Junior Cup third round.

St Roch’s went ahead after just 27 seconds through McManus and wrapped it up with Tierney’s strike with 15 minutes remaining.

Gutted ’Gow boss Robert Irving said: “We are just not playing very well just now.

“We have just lost a bit of spark.

“The boys are still training well. It is just not happening for us on a Saturday.

“We have made a good start to the season but every team has a wee lull and unfortunately ours is happening just now.

“We just need to give everything we have got against Lanark.

“I have a few injuries just now so it will be roughly the same team as last week.

“It is the strangest league I have ever seen. We have won seven and lost six yet we’re four points from the top.

“Normally if you lose six games at this point of the season you’re near the bottom.”