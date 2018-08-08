Lesmahagow get shot against Shotts after seeing off rivals Carluke Rovers in cup

Lesmahagow Juniors thumped Carluke Rovers 5-1 at Craighead Park last Wednesday night to seal top spot in Group 16 of the Sectional League Cup.

After Carluke’s Mark Weir netted an early penalty, goals by Paul Woodlock (2), Johnny McStay, Lewis Noble and Ryan Innes qualified ’Gow for the last 16 of the competition, with a second round trip to Shotts Bon Accord booked for next Wednesday, August 15.

Delighted ’Gow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “We reacted well to going behind against Carluke.

“I challenged the boys to win the group undefeated and they did that. It sets us up for a tough game against Shotts from a higher division.

“It will be a good experience for our boys.

“I would like to think we can go further in the competition, but we’ll keep coming up against stiffer opposition.”

Lesmahagow started their West League Two campaign with a 1-0 win at St Anthony’s on Saturday.

A goal from the outstanding Steven Clark after five minutes was all that seperated the two sides

After making a great surging run beyond the Ants defence, Clark picked up a great pass from Nicholson and placed a superb swerving shot past keeper McCallum.

St Ant’s tried to hit back with front men Ball and McKnight looking lively, but the Gow defence – marshalled superbly by Neil Schoneville – stood firm.

Midfielder Kyle Weir made some good surging runs that caused problems for The Ants but a combination of good defending and poor finishing kept it 0-1 at half-time.

’Gow started better hitting down the slope in the second half and had Ants penned in for long spells.

The outstanding Weir collected a great diagonal pass from McStay, ran in on goal and was tripped by the keeper, who was red carded and the referee pointed to the spot.

But Woodlock’s poor effort was saved easily before the ball was cleared for a corner.

Incredibly, as Weir played the ball in McStay was pushed in the box at the expense of a second penalty to ’Gow.

This time up stepped Ross Hastie, whose left foot kick had the keeper going the wrong way but the ball crashed off the bar and was cleared.

’Gow held on for a valuable three points to set up a local derby at Craighead Park tonight (Wednesday) v Lanark Utd. ’Gow visit Ardeer in the league this Saturday, KO 2pm.

Carluke Rovers began their League Two campaign with a 4-0 home defeat to Ashfield .

Despite dominating the early stages, Rovers found themselves 2-0 down at half-time, with Ashfield scoring via a shot deflected in off Rovers’ Reece Lowdon and then a header from three yards. The visitors added two more goals after the break.

Rovers visit Saltcoats Victoria in the league tonight (Wednesday) before hosting Muirkirk on Saturday.

Also eliminated from the Sectional League Cup are Forth Wanderers, who finished bottom of Group 15 after drawing 3-3 at Wishaw last Wednesday. After going 2-0 down, Forth went 3-2 up thanks to goals by Stephen Larkin (2) and Craig Nicholson. But Wishaw equalised five seconds from the end of injury time before seeing off Forth 5-3 on penalties.

Forth also lost their League Two opener 5-3 at home to Johnstone Burgh on Saturday, with the Kingshill Park men’s goals coming from Larkin (2) and Kris Dick.

Wanderers visit Thorniewood tonight before hosting Newmains on Saturday in two more league games.