Lesmahagow boss Robert Irving unhappy as 1-0 defeat at Port Glasgow keeps them in drop zone

Lesmahagow Juniors manager Robert Irving was fuming after his side lost on Saturday to remain in the relegation zone.

The Craighead Park outfit are third bottom of McBookie.com Central Division 1 after the weekend’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Port Glasgow.

“It was a very poor game on Saturday,” Robert said.

“We lost the only goal when their boy – standing on his own in the six yard box – headed in when unmarked.

“That was very frustrating, as I’d told our boys in the dressing room before the match about the importance of keeping it tight early on.

“Then we go and lose a goal like that.”

Irving said that his team’s failure to follow instructions against Port Glasgow meant that his pre-match team talk had effectively been like “talking to a brick wall”.

He added: “Our keeper Daniel Tobin had a couple of good saves but it was a very, very poor game.

“We could still be playing at the moment and still not have scored!

“There were very few chances for Lesmahagow. Lewis McDougall was playing up front himself with very little support.

“He had a couple of half chances, but was always getting crowded out as they were getting so many defenders round about him.”

The Lesmahagow gaffer said that ’Gow are suffering greatly from the continued absence of top scorer Steven Higgins who is out with ankle ligament damage and faces another three weeks on the sidelines.

And, in a further “massive blow”, Irving said that skipper Darren Lygate also faces a long term layoff after a nightmare incident last week in which he fell and fractured his skull after slipping on ice.

“I spoke to Darren on Monday and he’s still in agony,” Irving added.

“I have no idea how long he’ll be out for. He’ll need to come back on doctor’s orders.”