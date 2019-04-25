Lesmahagow 2-5 Forth Wanderers: 'Gow title dream lies in tatters after shock defeat

Lesmahagow Juniors' hopes of pipping Lanark United to the McBookie.com League Two title are hanging by a thread after 'Gow's shock 5-2 home hammering by Forth Wanderers on Wednesday night, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Second placed Lesmahagow now trail leaders Lanark by eight points with only one game in hand - the teams have four and three league games to play this season respectively - but 'Gow gaffer Robert Irving is refusing to concede the title yet.

Irving, speaking after Lesmahagow's first defeat in 20 league matches, told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: "Mathematically it is not over.

"Until it is arithmetically impossible for us to catch Lanark we will still give it a go.

"Our aim is always to win every game we play in. We must beat Johnstone Burgh on Saturday now.

"But, at the start of the season we were looking to get one of the promotion places, which we've done, so we're happy with that."

Forth belied their lowly league position of 11th by producing a slick counter attacking display at Craighead Park which Lesmahagow couldn't handle.

The visitors were 3-0 up at half-time thanks to Nathan Fell's double and a third by Nicky Collins.

'Gow hit back in the second half to pull two goals back through a Scott Schoneville penalty and John McStay's strike following a Schoneville cross.

But Forth netted two further late goals through Andrew Skinner and Fell to complete an emphatic win.

Irving added: "We were lucky we only conceded five goals. Forth played us off the park.

"It is the poorest performance we have had all season. Scott Schoneville was the only one who got pass marks.

"But it is tough for me to be hard on them because they have been brilliant all season.

"We were 19 games unbeaten. But you are always going to get beaten some time. It even happens to Barcelona."

Lanark visit Forth this Saturday and Lesmahagow are hoping that the Wanderers produce the same level of performance as they did in beating 'Gow.