League Two Lanark United hold Championship Rossvale to 1-1 draw in Junior Cup

Ten-man Lanark United fought back to earn a thoroughly merited 1-1 draw against Championship side Rossvale in Saturday’s fourth rund Macron Scottish Junior Cup tie at Moor Park, writes Tam Anderson.

League Two Lanark were without regulars McHugh, Martin and Stark for the clash, which meant that gaffer Colin Slater had been busy in the transfer market in the build-up to this game.

During the week, the club brought in two ex-United players, Martin Smith on loan from Albion Rovers and Alan McCrum from Colville Park Amateurs, to boost their ranks.

Defender Mark Haddow started the game for Lanark but had to be replaced after only 15 minutes by Stuart Annetts.

United started well and on eight minutes Ian Watt saw his shot blocked on the line before Martin Smith tested keeper James Donnelly with a strong left foot shot.

On 16 minutes McCrum was unlucky when his shot was also blocked on the goal line.

Lanark kept up the pressure and on 39 minutes Cammy Lawson saw his well hit free-kick well saved by the keeper.

Rossvale, in a rare attack, saw a powerfull effort by Kirk Forbes blocked inside the box by a Lanark defender before the referee ended the first half which had been largely dominated by United.

On 52 minutes Liam McGonigle broke clear of the Lanark defence with only the keeper to beat but Gareth Hallford came to the rescue with a fine save.

Rossvale were awarded a penalty on 67 minutes when a netbound shot hit the hand of Martin Smith and the referee pointed to the spot and showed Smith a red card.

Chris Zok scored with the resultant penalty to give the visitors the lead.

On 78 minutes it was Lanark’s turn to be given a spot kick when defender Craig Buchanan barged over Ian Watt inside the box as he was about to shoot for goal.

On this occasion though the referee showed Buchanan a yellow card. Watt scored from the spot to level the scores.

Lanark came close to a winner on 85 minutes when a header by Hugh Kerr was brilliantly saved by keeper Donnelly.

The referee blew for time-up on a hard fought contest which will be replayed this Saturday at the Huntershill Sports Hub, Auchinairn, Bishopbriggs, KO 1.30pm.

Lanark: Hallford, Gracie, Smith, Haddow, Lawson, O’Donnell, McCrum, Hill, Watt, Kerr, Lafferty.