Late Taggart strike earns Lanark United a 4-4 draw in thriller against Royal Albert

Lanark United drew 4-4 in an incredible McBookie.com Central Division 2 encounter last Saturday, writes Tam Anderson.

Lanark opened the scoring after only five minutes at Craighead Park, Lesmahagow, when Ronan Kearney sent over a low cross from the left which was volleyed into the net by Shaun Gallagher.

The equaliser came two minutes later when Allan Campbell headed in a left wing corner. The same player scored again on 14 minutes against a static United defence.

Worse followed for United on 22 minutes when Albert were awarded a penalty after keeper Jamie Mitchell brought down Campbell. Chris Dolan duly converted the spot kick to give his side a two goal lead.

Lanark got themselves back into the game on 30 minutes when an Albert defender handled the ball inside the box and Gallagher added his second goal with the spot kick.

Lanark kept up the pressure and were rewarded with the equaliser on 43 minutes when Jack Stubbs netted from close range following a left wing corner.

Twenty minutes into the second period Albert got a soft penalty when Campbell went down when there was little or no contact and Dolan again did the needful.

United pressure finally paid off on 88 minutes when trialist Sean Taggart headed home a left wing corner to level the scores at 4-4 in an entertaining game.

Lanark: Mitchell, Brophy, Stubbs, Edward, Lawson, Gallagher, Kearney, Lindsay, McKenna, O’Donnell, Schoneville. Subs: Fraser, McHugh, Noble, Gillespie, Taggart.