Last-gasp Lanark United goal at Lesmahagow “could be crucial”

In a league of such fine margins, Lanark United’s last-gasp equaliser at Lesmahagow Juniors on Saturday could prove to be hugely significant.

Jordan Fraser powerfully headed home from a 90th minute corner to clinch a 2-2 draw for the visitors and earn a point which could be crucial when the McBookie.com League One promotion places are decided next May.

United kit man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “There was some celebration from us after that goal. This could end up being the point that takes us up.

“It could be very important come the end of the season. That’s how close it is.”

With promotion available to the top three teams at the end of the season, the current league standings see Lanark and Lesmahagow sixth and seventh respectively on 22 points from 14 games, just two points behind third placed Greenock.

’Gow had looked set for all three points against Lanark, with Kris Jarvie’s double putting them 2-0 up before Hugh Kerr pulled one back for Lanark before half-time.

Crucially, Jarvie somehow missed an open goal chance from just six yards out on 65 minutes, thus failing to net his hat-trick.

Martin added: “I think that would have killed the game if it had gone in. We wouldn’t have come back from being two goals down again.”

’Gow manager Robert Irving agreed with this assessment of Jarvie’s miss, adding: “I couldn’t believe Kris had missed it; he had already scored two.

“He took his eye off the ball. He still doesn’t know how he managed to put the ball by the post.

“But Kris will not let it bother him. He will bounce back.

“We created plenty of chances to win two games and hit the post in the first half.

“It came back to bite us on Saturday.

“But we are only three points off the top and there is still everything to play for.”

’Gow and Lanark are both in West of Scotland Cup action this weekend, with ’Gow at Ardrossan on Friday (KO 7.30pm) and Lanark at Glasgow Perthshire on Saturday, kick-off 2pm.