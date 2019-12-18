Last gasp goal boosts Lesmahagow Juniors promotion bid

Only goal difference separates fourth placed Lesmahagow Juniors from a promotion slot after Saturday’s dramatic 2-2 draw at Kello Rovers, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Kello went ahead after just six minutes from the penalty spot in this McBookie.com League One clash, following a clumsy foul in the box by Darren Lygate.

Lesmahagow equalised with a penalty of their own by veteran Kris Jarvie on 75 minutes, after Kyle Weir had been brought down in the area.

Almost immediately, Kello went up the park to go 2-1 in front.

But Lesmahagow netted a last gasp equaliser when Scott Schoneville’s cross was put past his own goalkeeper by a home defender.

’Gow manager Robert Irving told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “I was happy to get a point because it’s a difficult place to go to.

“We’re still creating enough chances but we’re not taking nearly as many as we should be.

“We make life hard for ourselves at times.

“I think it was a game we should have won on chances created. I thought we were the far better team in the second half, created the better chances but just couldn’t take them.”

’Gow have 29 points from 18 games – just four points behind leaders Port Glasgow who have played a game more – and so are very much in the promotion running.

“It looks like we will be in the top five at Christmas,” Robert added.

“So we’ll be in the shake up for when we go into the New Year.”

The ’Gow gaffer said he hoped to make new signings over the next few weeks.

“I think I need to add two new players – probably in the defensive area – to have a chance of getting promotion,” he said. “Two new signings would just keep the competition for places going.”

This Saturday, ’Gow have a home league game against Glasgow Perthshire, KO 1.45pm.