Lanark United view Ian Watt as direct replacement for departed top scorer Ronan Kearney

A Lanark United spokesman reckons new signing Ian Watt will thrive on the magnificent grass playing surface at Moor Park, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Prolific striker Watt has arrived at United this summer after five seasons playing on the artificial 3G pitch at Rovers’ John Cumming Stadium.

“The biggest problem Ian had playing on the astroturf was the fact that he’d had knee problems from early in his career,” said United match reporter Craig Martin.

“When he was a 17-year-old in the youth set-up at Rangers, they did knee operations on him and recommended that he stay away from playing on astroturf.

“So running and playing on the astroturf for a few years has probably not helped Ian.

“He has always had wee niggles with his knees, although he manages it properly.

“But the surroundings at Lanark are absolutely fantastic so he will appreciate that side of things here.

“Playing on grass for every home game will help him.”

Meanwhile, Lanark have already re-signed 11 of last campaign’s squad for next season, as well as bringing in right sided utility man Joshua Gracie from Stenhousemuir.

“Joshua is a young, up and coming player,” Craig added.

“He can play anywhere on the right, right midfield or right back.

“He was farmed out to Dunipace last year so he played against Lanark United and Carluke Rovers.

“We liked what we saw and wanted it in our team.

“Joshua is very clever and a good ball player.

“He is small but quite wiry and a real competitor as well.”

In a blow to United, last season’s top scorer Ronan Kearney has joined senior outfit Albion Rovers.

But at least Watt was swiftly signed as Kearney’s replacement.