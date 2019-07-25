Lanark United trio banned for Carluke Rovers clash this Saturday

Lanark striker Hugh Kerr
Lanark United trio Mark Haddow, Josh Gracie and Jordan Conlon are all banned from this Saturday’s home Sectional League Cup Group 16 opener against Carluke Rovers.

“Mark is a big loss for us as he’s a former Carluke player and everybody loves to play against their old team,” said Lanark kit man Craig Martin.

“Josh will also be missed. I don’t know how much of a loss Jordan is as he was only signed from Muirkirk late last season.”

On a positive note for Lanark, Lewis Hill – who scored 20 goals for the club last season – has re-signed for the new campaign.

“Our manager Colin Slater said Lewis was rubbish at golf so he’s come back!” Craig added.