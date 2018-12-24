Lanark United top the table after 3-1 win at Ashfield

Lanark United claimed top spot in McBookie.com Central Division 2 with a 3-1 win against Ashfield in Glasgow on a very heavy Peugeot Ashfield Stadium pitch.

The visitors could have got off to a flying start on Saturday when a driving run from Stuart Annetts saw him upended by the home keeper at the expense of a penalty after only 25 seconds.

Ian Watt took the kick but allowed Farquhar in the Ashfield goal to make a comfortable save diving to his right.

The home keeper soon picked up a passback from a defender and a free kick was awarded. The indirect award was 12 yards out and Watt put the ball into the path of Cammy Lawson who blasted in for 1-0 to Lanark.

Ashfield pushed hard and it took a combination of defence and keeper Gareth Hallford to scramble the ball clear off the line.

Things got better for Lanark after only 10 minutes when a ball out from Hallford was helped on by Lewis Hill into the path of the impressive Declan Lafferty who coolly chipped an excellent finish over the head of the advancing keeper for 2-0.

Lanark were being bombarded by long balls from defence and long throws from Ashfield with Maxwell winning most of these and after 35 minutes he knocked the ball in to the path of Parker who made no mistake with a low finish past Hallford.

The home side started the second half brighter and it took Hallford to tip an effort from distance from Maxwell over the bar to keep the Lanark lead intact on 49 minutes.

Then after good work on the right the ball was fired towards goal by Friel and only a fantastic save from Hallford prevented an equaliser.

Lafferty had a netbound effort blocked before Watt set Dan McHugh free on the right and his perfect cross found the head of Lafferty with the effort hitting the underside of the bar before being cleared.

Lafferty was denied by a good save but Lanark wrapped up the points on 76 minutes when great work from Gracie saw him link with Watt, who cut inside and drove a perfect shot across the keeper to the far corner for 3-1.