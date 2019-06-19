Lanark United sign midfielder Jordan Conlon from Muirkirk

Lanark United have made their first new signing of the summer with the acquisition of midfielder Jordan Conlon from Muirkirk.

Conlon impressed when playing against United in McBookie.com Central Division 2 last season and will now get the chance to star for the Moor Park men in the higher surroundings of Division 1 next campaign.

United kit man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Jordan put in a couple of decent shifts against us in a short space of time last season.

“He is from Hamilton so travelling is not going to be much of a problem.

“This transfer is going to suit him and us.”

Conlon’s addition makes it 13 confirmed squad members for next season, with the others signed up being Gareth Hallford, Josh Gracie, Cammy Lawson, Mark Haddow, Sam Anderson, Ian Watt, Jordan Fraser, Peter O’Donnell, Declan Lafferty, Dan McHugh, Hugh Kerr and James Martin.

Midfielder Lewis Hill – who scored 20 goals last campaign – was still mulling over a new contract offer from United as we went to press on Tuesday.

“Lewis is having some time out to think about the offer,” Craig added.

“He scored a lot of goals for us last season so we would be keen to bring him back on board.

“Lewis only missed one out of 10 penalties last season which was great for us because we’d been having problems finding a settled taker.”