Lanark United's Shug Kerr and Ian Watt have scored 38 goals between them this season

Lanark United’s best run of results in living memory owes a lot to the prolific double act of Ian Watt and Hugh (Shug) Kerr.

Both men were on target again last Saturday as United thrashed Thorniewood United 5-2 to make it 12 straight League Two victories for the leaders.

“We are scoring a lot of goals,” Lanark first aid man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“We have averaged just under three goals a game this season so every game we go out we’re confident we’re going to score.

“And a big benefit we have is that Shug and Ian are joint top scorers with 19 each.

“I think it takes the pressure off both of them because they know they’re not up there themselves.

“The first thing Ian did on Saturday was set up Shug’s first goal.

“There is no competition between them to see who scores more goals.

“They are both very unselfish and both work for the team.”

Lanark – who have recorded 13 wins, a draw and just one loss from their 15 league games this campaign – are five points ahead of second placed Lesmahagow who have a game in hand.

“I would think that it will be us or Lesmahagow who win the league now,” Craig added.

“The biggest benefit both clubs have is that a gap has opened up below us.

“There is an eight-point gap between us and third placed Ashfield who have played two games more.

“Our manager team of Colin Slater and Spike McNeish seem to work well together and it’s great to be a part of it.

“The players here are a great bunch of laddies.

“When you drop somebody out of the team you know that you’re going to replace him with someone who is also well capable.

“That is making a big difference to us.”

United host Kilsyth in the West Cup this Saturday.