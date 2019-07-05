Lanark United’s fruitful link up with Kirkfield United

A Lanark United official has lauded the Moor Park club’s link up with local youth team Kirkfield United.

In addition to turning out for Kirkfield, 18-year-olds Sam Anderson (defender) and Jordan Fraser (midfielder) were stalwarts in the Lanark team which romped to the McBookie.com League Two title last season.

And more players are expected to make that jump in the 2019-2020 campaign.

United kit man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “We have an association with Kirkfield and there are a lot of their young lads training with us.

“These boys also mix playing for Kirkfield and ourselves and it seems to be working.

“A lot of them don’t look out of place in training.

“Sam and Jordan were two of the first ones we signed and played a lot of games last season.

“Sam more so because he didn’t have a lot of competition after Craig Stark broke his leg.

“Sam is a big strong defender, no nonsense.

“That is why the management team of Colin Slater and Spike McNeish like Sam.

“They see a bit of themselves in him.

“Jordan had a lot more competition but stood up to every test put in front of him.

“He has real strength and is a powerful runner, a really good all round player.

“Sam’s younger brother Callum is one of the young Kirkfield guys training with us.”

Any youngsters coming into the team face an even tougher test next year as United enter League One.

“I can’t see it being a major problem because they have the youthful exhuberance,” Craig said. “They played in a lot of big cup ties last year and did well.”

Lanark have a home friendly against Mid Annandale at Lanark Racecourse this Saturday, KO 2pm.

They then visit Forth Wanderers in the first Clydesdale Cup semi-final next Monday, July 8, KO 7.15pm.

Meanwhile, Lanark have made a summer signing by snapping up Scottish amateur international midfielder Sean Lindsay for the 2019-2020 campaign.

A United spokesman said: “Sean has tremendous attacking qualities, endless energy and will prove to be a terrific asset for the season ahead.

“Many thanks to Alex Richardson from Wishaw Wycombe Wanderers for his assistance in completing the move.”