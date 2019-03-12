Lanark United move 11 points clear at top of McBookie.com League Two with 4-1 win

Lanark United moved 11 points ahead of Lesmahagow Juniors at the top of McBookie.com League Two with a comprehensive 4-1 home win over Annbank United on Saturday, writes Tam Anderson.

United now have 56 points from their 21 league matches, with Lesmahagow – whose scheduled home league game against Forth Wanderers on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch – on 45 points having played three games fewer.

The hosts got off to a flier against Annbank when Cammy Lawson opened the scoring for Lanark after only three minutes with a blistering free-kick from 30 yards. On 10 minutes Ian Watt made a good run on the right and sent in a powerful shot which was brilliantly saved by keeper Daniel Gray.

Lanark were well in control and a Hugh Kerr header from a right wing cross flew across the face of goal but wide of the target.

Annbank produced their first attack on 22 minutes when Lee McClymont broke clear on the left but United keeper Gareth Hallford raced out to block his shot.

Danny McHugh added a second goal for Lanark after 30 minutes when he cut in from the right before sending a left foot shot inside the keeper’s left hand post.

Peter O’Donnell was unlucky on 35 minutes when his shot hit the crossbar.

In a rare attack on 44 minutes Annbank reduced the leeway when McClymont sent in a low cross which was turned into the net by Mitchell Ewing.

On 72 minutes Lanark produced a good move on the left and when the ball came across to the right McHugh crossed for Hugh Kerr to score from close range.

Three minutes later a right wing cross from Ian Watt found substitute Jordan Fraser in splendid isolation and he calmly slotted the ball past Gray into the net to complete the scoring.

United first aid man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “There was a wee bit of concern when they got a goal back just before half-time.

“But we came out in the second half and controlled it again. Being 11 points clear is a significant gap.

“There are still a few games to go but it is ideal to have it in our own hands rather than waiting on someone else slipping up, which is what Lesmahagow will be doing with us.”

Lanark visit Troon this Saturday in the West Cup third round, kick-off 2pm.