Lanark United manager Paul Burns eyeing January additions

Lanark United manager Paul Burns has revealed that he’s keen to strengthen his squad in a bid to fuel a late bid for promotion from McBookie.com Central Division 2.

The Moor Park side are currently languishing down in eighth place in the table, seven points off the promotion places ahead of their return to league action at Royal Albert this Saturday, January 6.

Burns told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “We are always looking to strengthen the squad, keeping an eye out to see if we can add a bit of quality.

“But we won’t just be bringing people in for the sake of adding numbers.

“We have 17 or 18 players in our squad anyway, so new guys coming in would need to make us better before they are even considered.

“I would need to ask the club’s committee for more money.”

Although Burns admitted he would like to strengthen United “all over the park”, he said that it was up front which could defnitely do with the biggest amount of back-up.

“The ideal scenario would be to bring in another striker but they are not easy to come by,” the United boss added.

“We have Ronan Kearney and Sean McKenna who are both doing a good job up front, but with just these two strikers on our books we could certainly be doing with another one.

“We are fortunate in that we have other guys in the squad who are capable of playing in numerous positions – including up front – but ideally we would like to bring in recognised strikers.”

Unfortunately for Lanark and many other junior clubs, the winter chill has meant unplayable pitches have often been the norm this year.

But, weather permitting, fixtures for local clubs upon the resumption of league duty this Saturday (kick-offs 1.45pm) are: Central Division 1 – Shotts v Lesmahagow, Wishaw v Forth Wanderers; Div 2 – Ashfield v Carluke Rovers, Royal Albert v Lanark (being played at Craighead Park, Lesmahagow).