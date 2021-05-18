Lanark United manager Jamie McKenzie hopeful that midfield veteran Mark Haddow will remain at club
Lanark United manager Jamie McKenzie is hopeful that veteran midfielder Mark Haddow, 35, will stay at Moor Park for another season following his contract expiry this summer.
Jamie said: “Mark is going to return this pre-season to see how he feels.
"It will obviously be down to him. I would be very keen to keep him.
"If he feels good and he wants to go for another season, we’d love to have him.
"Hopefully he comes in, enjoys it again and gets the bug and wants to stay on.”
Lanark have 15 in their squad at the moment, with Jamie wanting to add another two or three.
The gaffer added: “I’ve not made any further signings yet but I’ve got some people coming in pre-season.
"We’ll probably have five or six triallists in for the first week or two. We have taken a game on June 5 away to Cumnock so we’ll have a look at the triallists before that and then give them a shot in the games.”