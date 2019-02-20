Lanark United maintain eight-point lead over Lesmahagow after dramatic 1-1 draw

Table topping Lanark United maintained their eight point McBookie.com League Two lead over Lesmahagow after a hard fought draw in front of a big crowd at Moor Park on Saturday.

Lanark were first to attack and they were awarded a penalty after only five minutes when Declan Laffery was fouled inside the box.

Lewis Hill scored with the spot kick to give United an early lead.

A minute later, in a quick ’Gow attack Kyle Weir saw his well struck shot saved by keeper Gareth Hallford.

On 15 minutes Ryan Innes tested Hallford with a shot which the keeper pushed away for a corner.

The equaliser for the visitors came on 38 minutes when Hallford palmed out a right wing corner and Neil Schoneville pounced to drive the loose ball into the net.

The scores remained level at the interval and in the second period Lesmahagow produced the better chances but could not find a way past Hallford in the Lanark goal.

On 75 minutes ’Gow were awarded a soft looking penalty when Scott Schoneville went down in the box under a simple challenge.

Weir took the penalty but saw his low shot saved brilliantly by Hallford diving left and pushing the ball away for a corner.

Lanark attacked well in the closing stages and were unlucky when a shot by Cammy Lawson came back off the post before the referee blew for time up on what was a very keenly contested affair by botgh teams.

United committee man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It was a good point for us.

“The game opened up in the end and they pressed us back well in the second half.

“I’m not saying Lesmahagow deserved more but they were the better team in the second half.

“Lesmahagow are our main rivals for the title.

“We had won 14 in a row but Lesmahagow are still on our tails so fair play to them.

“It is good to have two decent teams from the Clydesdale area.

“I think there will still be twists and turns in the title race between now and the end of the season.

“I wouldn’t say we can only throw the title away now but it is definitely there for us if we maintain our form.

“Six of our next eight league games are at Lanark (starting with Newmains this Saturday) which will help quite a bit.”