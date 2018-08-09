Lanark United keeper Martyn Meek’s day of drama as son Reuben (1) sees him win

Lanark United goalkeeper Martyn Meek will surely never have as eventful and stressful a Saturday if he plays football for the next 20 years!

Meek (28), was shocked when girlfriend Jade Hutchinson suffered severe stomach pains just an hour before Lanark’s home game against Vale of Leven last weekend.

“Jade was in absolute agony but insisted on driving herself to Queen Elizabeth Hospital from our Rutherglen home,” said Meek, who only joined Lanark from East Kilbride Thistle this summer.

A hugely stressful situation for the keeper then worsened when he couldn’t get a babysitter at short notice to look after the couple’s one-year-old son Reuben.

So Meek had to drive the tot to United’s Moor Park ground with him to watch the League Two opener, which United went on to win 4-0.

“It was all a bit of a panic,” the goalie added.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen to my other half and then I couldn’t get a babysitter.

“But the United manager Colin Slater and the club’s committee men were brilliant, very reassuring.

“They arranged for Lorna Weir to look after Reuben during the game, which I’m very thankful for.

“She sat with him and played with him and was absolutely brilliant.

“Reuben loved watching his first ever junior game and even left with a new hat!”

Meek said his mind was racing during the match, but fortunately he didn’t have much to do as United comfortably sealed the three points.

“At one point the wee man was sitting in his pram in our dressing room,” he said.

“But to a man we were outstanding. We got the three points and the clean sheet.”

“We put on a great performance and we are off and running in fine style,” added Meek, who works as a plumber in his day job.

“I didn’t have much to do and it was a good job as I wasn’t thinking about the game as my head was elsewhere.

“I was getting all worked up thinking about how Jade was and if the wee man had settled ok at the game.”

But it turned out that Meek had no need to worry as he later found out the terrific news that Jade had been released from hospital after a two-hour stay and is now absolutely fine.

Wee Reuben also coped admirably with the unexpected change in circumstances and must now take his place as one of Lanark’s youngest ever supporters at a match!

One of the United committee men who offered Meek welcome reassurance was Tam Anderson.

Speaking to the Carluke and Lanark Gazette, Tam joked that Lorna Weir had done so well looking after Reuben that she now had a job doing that every week if she wanted.

“Lorna seemed quite happy to look after the baby,” Tam added. “She was great.”

But hopefully such an eventuality will be a one off!