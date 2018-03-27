Lanark United get first victory under new manager Colin Slater

On a near perfect playing surface at Moor Park, Lanark United got their first victory under new gaffer Colin Slater with an excellent all round performance in a 3-1 success against promotion hopefuls St Anthony’s on Saturday, writes Craig Martin.

The home side took the lead on 23 minutes in this Central Division 2 clash when a low corner was cleared as far as Ronan Kearney who reached the by line before cutting the ball back to Grant Gaffney who drilled the ball home from 12 yards.

Lanark got a second goal on 36 minutes when Stewart Annetts won a good challenge in the middle of the park before setting Kearney free on the right and the striker made no mistake as he fired the ball home from 20 yards.

With the first half almost over The Ants grabbed a lifeline when a poor header out of defence from Lanark allowed them to drive towards goal and a low shot from the edge of the box found the corner of the net for 2-1.

It was almost 3-1 in the second half when a Smith free-kick to the back post was met by a cushioned header from Gallagher that looked netbound after it beat the keeper but a clearance off the line denied the home side.

The big striker was not to be denied for long however as in the 70th minute great work from Kearney set Schoneville free on the left and after beating a couple of defenders he put the ball to the back post where Gallagher was on hand to power the ball home for 3-1.

Lanark dealt comfortably with anything that The Ants put their way for the rest of the match to comfortably win the three points on offer.

Lanark team: Hallford, B. Fraser, Lawson, Brophy, Smith, Gafffney(McHugh), Haddow, Annetts, Schoneville, Gallagher (J Fraser), Kearney (Taggart).