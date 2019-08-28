Lanark United face massive test in tonight's League Cup semi-final at Pollok

Lanark United’s glorious Sectional League Cup run faces its biggest test yet with a semi-final trip to West Premiership leaders Pollok tonight (Wednesday), kick-off 6.30pm.

The League One minnows will start as massive underdogs to beat the top flight big guns but Lanark are going well in their own league as a 7-0 win at Kello Rovers on Saturday kept them in third place.

“We are under no illusions it will be difficult at Pollok but we just want to go there and give them a good game,” United kit man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“We are a couple of leagues below them and there is a fantastic gulf between the clubs.

“But we patched a team together to play fellow Premiership side Rutherglen Glencairn in the last round and beat them.

“We are spurred by the fact that our local rivals Lesmahagow reached the final of this last year.

“I don’t think our group of players worry about who they’re playing against.”

United are without four key men for the Pollok match – Ian Watt, Lewis Hill, Sam Anderson and Declan Lafferty – all through injury.