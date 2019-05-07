Lanark United champions after amazing winning run

After an astonishing run of 23 wins from their last 24 league games, Lanark United were crowned champions with a 2-0 success at Muirkirk, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Last Wednesday night’s victory – achieved thanks to goals by Mark Haddow and Hugh Kerr – finally made it mathematically certain that United couldn’t be caught by local rivals Lesmahagow Juniors at the top of McBookie.com League Two.

United first aid man Craig Martin told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Getting 23 wins out of 24 is a great run.

“August 11 is the last time we were beaten in the league, which is a great achievement.

“Team spirit is definitely a major reason for our success.

“It is the best dressing room I have ever been in.

“Lesmahagow losing at home to Forth recently just took the pressure off us a wee bit.

“The boys were able to play their normal game a bit more.

“It’s a relief to finally win the title because for a long spell Lesmahagow seemed to be matching everything we were doing.

“The celebrations after the Muirkirk game were brilliant.

“There are no superstars in the team so everyone was in the same frame of mind.

A major factor in United’s glorious run this season has been the prolific goalscoring form of strike duo Hugh Kerr and Ian Watt, who have netted 27 and 23 goals respectively.

“They have been the perfect combination,” Craig added. “As the pressure has not been on either of them to carry the goalscoring on their own, it has worked out brilliantly for both of them.

“Getting goals has been shared out between the two.”

Craig – who also stressed that Lewis Hill had also been a key factor in United’s title triumph – said that gaffer Colin Slater has already tied up 12 of this season’s squad for the next campaign in the higher surroundings of League One.

“All of the guys are keen for a go at that league,” he added.

“They all get on so well with each other.”

The League Two trophy will be presented at Lanark’s home game against Vale of Clyde this Saturday – their final game this season – kick-off 2pm at Moor Park.