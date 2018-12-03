Lanark United are final Clydesdale team to crash out of Macron Scottish Junior Cup

Clydesdale’s last surviving Macron Scottish Junior Cup representatives, Lanark United, crashed out of the tournament on Saturday, writes Tam Anderson.

United were defeated 3-1 in a fourth round replay at Rossvale.

Rossvale opened the scoring on seven minutes at Bishopbriggs when Matt Niven netted from close range in a crowded area.

It took Lanark time to adapt to the artificial surface but in 10 minutes Hugh Kerr came close with a low shot before Declan Lafferty had a good effort which just cleared the bar.

Lanark came close on 32 minutes when a well flighted shot from Alan McCrum went narrowly over the bar.

Lanark keeper Gareth Hallford produced a good save on 44 minutes when he smothered a header from Stephen McGladrigan on the goal line.

And two minutes into the second half Lanark drew level when Ian Watt scored from 10 yards after a good build-up.

But the home side restored their lead on 58 minutes when Liam McGonigle broke clear and beat Hallford with a low drive.

Ten minutes later, Cammy Lawson brought out a good save from keeper James Donnelly with a well hit free-kick.

Rossvale sealed the result and a place in the last 16 when McGladrigan scored with a low shot after cutting in from the right.

United had a good spell in attack after this but could not find a finish before Peter O’Donnell was sent off in injury time for a tackle which the over-fussy referee deemed to be serious foul play.

United correspondent Craig Martin, reacting to the club’s first defeat in 15 matches, said: “Rossvale are a good team but we certainly matched them.

“I think the players were more disappointed than the management staff afterwards because we are probably looking at the league as a priority. But they thought they had a chance to keep going, so credit to them.”

Lanark bid to strengthen their League Two promotion bid at Vale of Clyde this Saturday, KO 1.45pm.