Lanark United ace Ian Watt vows to attack Auchinleck Talbot in cup final

Lanark United ace Ian Watt has vowed to have a right go at junior giants Auchinleck Talbot in this Sunday’s Sectional League Cup final.

League One minnows Lanark go into the showpiece – at Talbot’s own Beechwood Park – as massive underdogs against the reigning West Premiership, Junior Cup and Sectional League Cup champions.

Watt (29) told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “Auchinleck Talbot are probably the biggest team in junior football.

“But we are confident and have nothing to lose.

“We will respect Auchinleck but come kick-off time we will go for it.

“We are not just turning up to make up the numbers. We will have a right good go.

“I think how we bridge the gap is just not to be scared, work hard, go out and play football. We are the same, it is 11 v 11. When the chances come we have to take them.

“If we get a bit of luck on the day we will see what happens.”

Lanark are not averse to causing shocks in this season’s Sectional League Cup, as proven by their fantastic 3-2 win at West Premiership Pollok in the semi-finals on August 28.

“Of course beating Pollok gives us greater belief against Auchinleck,” Watt said.

“They were top of their league at the time we beat them.

“Nobody gave us a chance but the boys went in and did a terrific job. I wasn’t playing but to a man they were excellent.”