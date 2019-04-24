Lanark United 8-0 Saltcoats Victoria: No goalie but leaders United still cruise!

Leaders Lanark United were dealt a blow before Saturday’s League Two game against Saltcoats Victoria at Moor Park with a late call-off by goalkeeper Gareth Hallford, writes Tam Anderson.

Defender Cammy Lawson took over between the sticks and was pleased with his clean sheet at the end of a comfortable 8-0 success. Danny McHugh opened the scoring on 14 minutes before Hugh Kerr added a second on 27 minutes.

Lewis Hill then scored with a left foot shot and substitute Declan Lafferty made it four on 43 minutes.

Saltcoats failed to trouble United’s stand-in keeper and further goals came from a powerful volley from Hill on 55 minutes before Saltcoats defender Robert McKenzie headed in an own goal on 63 minutes.

Hugh Kerr then headed in a right wing cross on 72 minutes for goal number seven with the last goal coming from a Hill penalty after he had been brought down. It was United’s biggest win of the season.

They remain eight points clear of Lesmahagow ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Forth Wanderers, kick-off 2pm.

Team:- Lawson, Gracie, Annetts, Haddow, Anderson, Fraser, McHugh, O’Donnell, Hill, Kerr, Martin.