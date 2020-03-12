Lanark United 4-0 St Roch's: United thrash higher league opposition

Lanark United produced a marvellous display to see off a St Roch’s side which plays a league above them 4-0 in last Saturday’s cup tie.

The Moor Park mauling, in the Ardagh Group West of Scotland Cup, was a tremendous result for the McBookie.com League One outfit.

“Beating a team from the league above 4-0 was certainly a fair achievement,” said United correspondent Craig Martin. “It was a good all round performance.

“The boys did very well, especially in the second half. It was excellent, as good as we’ve played for a long time.

“We had a few missing as well but hopefully we’ll be back to some sort of strength this week.”

Lanark likely face a sterner test in round three of the tournament this Saturday when they host Premiership cracks Rossvale.

Craig added: “It will certainly be a more difficult game. But we played them last season in the Scottish Cup, drew and then lost by the odd goal in the replay.

“I hope we go one better this time. We’ll go into it with confidence. It’s not our main goal this year but any run in a cup does well for financial and confidence reasons.”