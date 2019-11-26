Lanark United 3-2 Royal Albert: United move up to second place

Lanark United moved up to second place in McBookie.com League One with last Saturday’s 3-2 home success over Royal Albert, writes Craig Martin.

Lanark – who had to reshuffle their midfield due to PJ O’Donnell’s late call-off due to work commitments – lost a goal in the very first minute when O’Rourke prodded the ball home for 1-0 to the visitors.

Lanark’s only effort of note early on was when Kieran Brannan linked well with Josh Gracie to set Jordan Fraser free on goal but an excellent last ditch challenge prevented an equalising goal.

It took until the 20th minute for Lanark to threaten the Albert goal again when a Scott Nicol corner found Cammy Lawson but his header went just wide.

The levelling goal did come in the 25th minute however when great work from James Martin on the left saw him reach the byeline before cutting back a perfect ball for Gracie who placed a controlled finish into the corner of the net for 1-1.

Better was to come for Lanark when Fraser won the ball in midfield before playing it in to Brannan and a great flick set Shug Kerr racing in on goal on the left and a thunderous strike found the Albert net for a second time to put the home side 2-1 in front at half-time.

Albert started the second half well and had a headed effort go over the Lanark bar before Gareth Hallford made a good save from a free-kick.

Lanark thought they had put the game out of Albert’s reach with a third goal in the 65th minute after Nicol had put a good ball into Fraser.

He in turn set Brannan clear and his lay back found Sean Lindsay just outside the box, whose strike found the net.

The 3-1 cushion did not last too long for Lanark though as in their next attack Albert drew a goal back when a free-kick was reached by Hallford but his clearance spun into the air and Bannatyne reacted quickest to force the ball home for 3-2.

Lanark had a late chance when a Lindsay cross found Kerr at the back post but his header hit the top of the bar before going over.

Lanark: Hallford, Collins, Haddow, Lawson, Nicol, Gracie, Fraser, Lindsay, Martin (Henderson), Brannan (Watt), Kerr.