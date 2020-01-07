Lanark United 3-2 Greenock: United bounce back after 8-0 humiliation

Seven days after their humiliating 8-0 defeat at lowly Glasgow Perthshire, Lanark United recorded an excellent 3-2 home success over Greenock, writes Craig Martin.

United, without top scorer Shug Kerr who was on the sick list, were under pressure early on and home keeper Gareth Hallford had to save a Black shot.

But Lanark then showed their own attacking flair when a hopeful ball from defence was headed on by Lewis Hill to play in strike partner Ian Watt.

He in turn played a great ball into the path of Sean Lindsay who bore down on the Greenock goal before sliding an excellent cool finish low in to the net for 1-0 after 13 minutes.

This lead only lasted to the midpoint of the half though when, after looking as if he had been fouled, Lanark’s Mark Haddow played a poor ball back to his keeper that was pounced on by Greenock and a good ball to the right found Frizzell who fired home for 1-1.

Hallford made a great save to keep the scores level before United went 2-1 up when Lindsay and O’Donnell fed Josh Gracie who rode a couple of heavy challenges and picked out an excellent cutback to Hill whose perfect low finish found the corner.

Frizzell’s goalbound free-kick at the other end was brilliantly saved by Hallford and Lanark then increased their lead before half-time.

Martin put a fine ball out to Lindsay on the right, his well struck cross found Hill at the back post and his downward header found the net.

Yet another brilliant Hallford stop from a Greenock break kept it 3-1 at half-time.

The second half saw the visitors bombard the Lanark goal as they pressed the home side back but they did not trouble Hallford until the hour mark when he tipped another free-kick onto the bar.

The home custodian saved yet another setpiece before a Lanark breakaway ended with Hill rounding the keeper but he found the angle too tight and the chance was lost.

Lanark saw their task made even harder with 12 minutes to go when Haddow was sent off for a second caution.

The visitors pulled a goal back on 88 minutes when a ball from defence was well taken by Rodgers and an excellent finish over the head of Hallford made the score 3-2.

Goals from Mate Laczi, Jonathan Branks, Conor McDonald and a Billy Stevenson double gave Forth Wanderers an excellent 5-0 win at Newmains United in Saturday’s McBookie.com League Two encounter.

The win means Forth are sixth in the table with 30 points from 16 games.

Junior fixtures for this Saturday with 1.45pm kick-offs are: McBookie.com League One – Lesmahagow Juniors v Carluke Rovers; League Two – Forth Wanderers v Yoker Athletic; Ardagh Group West of Scotland Cup 2nd Round – Lanark United v St Roch’s.