Lanark United 3-2 Carluke Rovers: United move level on points with Carluke after win

Lanark United moved level on points with local rivals Carluke Rovers with a 3-2 victory at Moor Park on Saturday, writes Craig Martin.

A first minute shot from distance by Lanark’s Kieran Brannan dipped just too late as it went over the Carluke bar.

A good move between former Carluke man Ian Watt and Shug Kerr on the right then ended with a cross for James Martin who – after cutting into the Rovers box – saw a right foot shot crash off the bar before being cleared.

But the home side took the lead their play deserved in the eighth minute when a clever flick on from Brannan found Lindsay.

He in turn played Kerr in on goal and the striker’s strength allowed him to turn and fire the ball home for 1-0 to United.

Lanark almost doubled their lead in the 15th minute when a good ball from O’Donnell set Brannan chasing down McKenna who looked favourite to clear the ball.

But Brannan’s strength allowed him to get there first and his low shot across the keeper – despite seeming to take an eternity – eventually found the corner of the net for 2-0 to the home side.

Lanark seemed to be well on top but some careless passing allowed Carluke’s Stephen Larkin to get free on 35 minutes and an excellent finish found the home net for 2-1.

Lanark answered this goal in the best possible way with a counter of their own when a great ball in from the right found Brannan at the back post and an excellent diving header back across the keeper again found the corner of the net for 3-1.

The last action of the half came when Carluke put in a cross from the left and with the goal at his mercy Donaghy managed to put the ball wide.

The visitors started the second half on top and from an attack down the right the ball was cut back and Larkin got his second of the match to make it 3-2 from close range.

Lanark replied with a driving run from Josh Gracie setting up Brannan whose clever flick went just over the bar.

Lanark keeper Scott Johnson superbly tipped a netbound shot from the right over the bar on the hour.

The visitors then had the ball in the net after 65 minutes but the score was rightly chalked off for off side.

Fraser then shot wide for Lanark before turning provider when he set Kerr free but another weak shot was easily saved.

Lanark dealt with anything else the visitors threw at them as they held on for the win that sees them climb level with a few teams on the 21-point mark in what is a very tight McBookie.com League One.

This Saturday, November 2, Lanark United face a second consecutive Clydesdale league derby when they visit Lesmahagow Juniors.

Carluke Rovers meanwhile travel to Port Glasgow.

Both matches will kick-off at 2pm.