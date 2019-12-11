Lanark United 2-2 Maryhill: Two sent off in league draw

On a day for the ducks in at times torrential rain Lanark United were held to a 2-2 home draw by Maryhill in a dull affair at Moor Park, writes Craig Martin.

Saturday’s McBookie.com League One clash saw Lanark create a chance in the 20th minute but a cross from the left was turned wide by Shug Kerr.

Lanark’s task was made doubly difficult when Mark Haddow was ordered off after giving away a penalty on 26 minutes.

However the spot kick was well saved by keeper Gareth Hallford with Jordan Fraser first to react to clear the danger before the loose ball could be reached by Maryhill.

United, already short at the back with captain Cammy Lawson suspended and Davy Collins unfit, had to put PJ O’Donnell to centre half thus losing an important part of their midfield.

Despite this reorganisation Lanark had a great chance to go in front when a good ball reached Kerr at the back post but his attempt to chip the keeper came off the bar and was cleared.

The visitors then took the lead when it looked like Sean Lindsay had been fouled in midfield but play was allowed to continue and a shot from distance beat Hallford to put Maryhill 1-0 up at half-time.

Ten-man Lanark drew level with a fantastic goal after 47 minutes when O’Donnell broke from defence and linked with Kieran Brannan as he drove through the visitors before firing an unstoppable shot high into the net for 1-1.

Better followed five minutes later when Kerr beat defenders before playing a perfect ball into the path of Brannan who rifled the ball home for 2-1 Lanark.

It was then Maryhill’s turn to have a man ordered off for a poor challenge on O’Donnell.

With only a few minutes to play Lanark were caught in possession on the halfway line and when the ball eventually found its way into the box poor defending allowed a scrappy equaliser to be scrambled home.

Utd: Hallford, Gracie, Haddow, Nicol, Henderson (Hill), O’Donnell, Fraser, Lindsay, Martin (Watt), Brennan (Conlon), Kerr.