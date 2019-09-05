Lanark United 2-2 Glasgow Perthshire: United battle back from 2-0 down

Lanark United followed up their astonishing Sectional League Cup semi-final win at Pollok last Wednesday with a 2-2 home McBookie.com League One draw against Glasgow Perthshire on Saturday.

Goals by Butler and Murphy in tricky, windy conditions had Perthshire 2-0 up at half-time.

But Lanark fought back in the second half with goals by Jordan Conlon – who headed home a 72nd minute cross by Hugh ‘Shug’ Kerr – and a 78th minute Kerr penalty after the same player had been brought down in the box.

The point lifts Lanark up into second place in the table, above Bellshill Athletic.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Lesmahagow Juniors boosted their own League One promotion push by going fifth – one point behind Lanark – with a 3-1 home success over East Kilbride Thistle.

Goals by Kyle Weir and Jason Thomson (2) did the damage for ’Gow whose boss Robert Irving said: “It was nice to get three points. It gives us a healthier position in the table.

“It’s early in the season but you want to be in the top half.”

Finally, Forth Wanderers suffered only their second league defeat of the season – 3-0 at Vale of Leven – to slip down to third in McBookie.com League Two.